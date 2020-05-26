Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 94.40 ($1.24).

TALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.35 ($1.20). 799,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 455,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

