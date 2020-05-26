Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $144.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.90 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $149.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $620.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $661.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.91 million, with estimates ranging from $576.21 million to $686.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taubman Centers.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TCO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 962,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.04.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.