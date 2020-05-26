Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report $144.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.90 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $149.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $620.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $661.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.91 million, with estimates ranging from $576.21 million to $686.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 962,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

