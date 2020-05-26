TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TCG BDC by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

