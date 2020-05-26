THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $11,748.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.