THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $162,502.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and $162,502.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.02078885 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

