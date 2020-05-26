Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $274,752.41

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $274,752.41 and approximately $4,494.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.03862269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

