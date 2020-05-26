Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0362

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

