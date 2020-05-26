TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 1.3% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $371,458.83 and $3.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.01713819 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00236091 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

