TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,046,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,581,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 186,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TiVo stock remained flat at $$6.92 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. TiVo has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.06.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

