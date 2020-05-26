Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Monday. 487,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.14. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

