Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.919-3.037 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. 1,469,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

