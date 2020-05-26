Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,804 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,561,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

