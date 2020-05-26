TransUnion Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,498 shares of company stock worth $22,591,027 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.