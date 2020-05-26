Trias Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

