Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $42,791. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 131,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.78. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.