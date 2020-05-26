Trollcoin (TROLL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $156,757.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00028938 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,875.11 or 1.00551041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

