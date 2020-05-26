TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0042 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $130,226.26 and approximately $12,464.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.02078953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00094838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

