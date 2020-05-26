TrumpCoin Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $119,787.85 and $3,339.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005510 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.01750271 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.