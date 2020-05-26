TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

