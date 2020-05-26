United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

A number of research firms have commented on X. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 907,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,539. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,109.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,857 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 773,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 337,270 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

