Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Universa has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1,092.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.02048407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00182679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

