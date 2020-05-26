US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). US Concrete posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

USCR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 513,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.40. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $10,938. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

