Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Announces GBX 1.93 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:UEM traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.62. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.76 ($3.50).

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Anthony Muh purchased 5,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,416.77 ($11,071.78). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,655.09).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

