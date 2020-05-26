VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLOWY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

