Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $190.78. 64,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

