Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $551,987.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.02092505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

