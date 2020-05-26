VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $195,955.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,933.85 or 1.00677770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,811,319 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.