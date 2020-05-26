Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $123,949.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $123,949.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00480610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003588 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,828 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

