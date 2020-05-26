VINchain Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $103,177.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.02078885 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

