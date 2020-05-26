Vitae 1-Day Volume Hits $245,953.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00016537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $28.59 million and $245,953.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003177 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000736 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

