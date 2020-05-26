VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VWAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 93,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,964. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 billion. Analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

