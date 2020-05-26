VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $41,050.50 and $10.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00506657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00098192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00067450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 93,064,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

