Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0263

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,602,603 coins and its circulating supply is 191,222,989 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.