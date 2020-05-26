Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

WMT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 456,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,529 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,814. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

