Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,733. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $386.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

