Wavesbet 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,139.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $80,439.51 and approximately $31,139.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.02090441 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011272 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

