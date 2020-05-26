WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.06 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

