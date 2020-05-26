WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $86.14. 902,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

