Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $75,143 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.32. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

