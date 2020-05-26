WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $497,045.19 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $497,045.19 and $365.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.03887293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031317 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.