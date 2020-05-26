Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
ASX:WHF opened at A$4.46 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.87. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12-month low of A$3.68 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of A$5.50 ($3.90). The firm has a market cap of $410.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.
About Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs
