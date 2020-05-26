Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

ASX:WHF opened at A$4.46 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.87. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12-month low of A$3.68 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of A$5.50 ($3.90). The firm has a market cap of $410.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Get Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

About Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.