Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.20. Workday posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

WDAY stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.15. 2,659,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.15.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.