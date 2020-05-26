Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $918.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Workday posted sales of $825.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.15. 2,659,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

