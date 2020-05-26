X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,094.92 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market cap of $857,094.92 and approximately $12,532.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000702 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,297,193,682 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

