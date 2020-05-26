Xaya One Day Volume Reaches $3,321.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.29 million and $3,321.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,296,566 coins and its circulating supply is 43,154,439 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

