Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,080. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

