XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XP.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

XP stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

