Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.08. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after acquiring an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.10. 1,467,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

