Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $243.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.42 million and the highest is $252.10 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $245.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after buying an additional 156,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after buying an additional 750,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 148,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.