Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report $413.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.70 million and the highest is $425.51 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $407.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 430,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,237. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

